‘He was always dancing, singing:’ Taco El Cuńado holds fundraiser for drowning victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Before Maria De La Luz Martinez opened Tacos El Cuñado on Bridge Street, she had a line of 35 people waiting outside the door.

“We started at 10 o’clock. Our first order was 300 tacos,” Martinez said. “That is a big order for us.”

Friday August 12 was not a typical day at Tacos El Cuńado. That day, the beloved restaurant was holding a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses for their former employee Jonathan Mendez.

The 21-year-old drowned at Grand Haven State Park on Sunday August 7.

“Para mí es muy difícil. Ver la realidad porque este, él muy alegre,” said his mom Beatriz Hernandez. “No tengo palabras. Para seguir describiéndolo. Simplemente que para mí, él ha sido de los ocho el más alegre.”

Hernandez said it’s been difficult since he died. She’s speechless. He was the most happy of the eight kids.

Brisa Gutierrez, his sister, agreed.

“It’s been really hard on all of us because out of the eight of us he was the one that was like mostly always happy,” Brisa said while standing next to her mother during the interview. “Even when life got in the way of him, he was just always there for us and always checking up on us. So, I’m really going to miss that.”

Friday, hundreds of people, including family and friends, attended the fundraiser buying and eating everything from tacos to elotes to pupusas. Tamales Mary’s food truck, which Martinez owns, was there as well.

Gutierrez said Jonny, which many affectionately called him, would be proud to see the event.

“He’s the most happy kid I ever have over here. He was always dancing, singing, yelling, making tacos you know, dancing and dancing. Hugging people,” Martinez recalled. “Lunchtime is the most busy time. So, he doesn’t care. He just come and hug me like strong, you know. And, he was very happy with us.”

A GoFundMe was also created to help cover funeral costs.

Martinez said the goal was to raise $15,000. She’s grateful that many came out to support their cause and Jonny’s family.

“He always tried to make us just spend time together and I just wish he was here to see how amazing it is that everyone just came out together, to do this event,” Brisa said. “I really appreciate everyone for coming. My family, we appreciate everyone for being here and for supporting us. There’s really no words to say because it really hurts losing someone.”