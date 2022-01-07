GVSU implements COVID guidelines for winter games and events

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Officials at Grand Valley State University are doing what they can to curb the spread of COVI-19 on their campus, especially at games.

Friday afternoon, they implemented attendance and spectator policies. In a statement they said:

• Attendance at all indoor events will be limited to 75% of capacity per venue. To ensure ticket availability, fans are strongly encouraged to purchase all tickets in advance at www.gvsutickets.com. Fans can also stream GVSU athletic events at www.gvsulakers.com (https://team1sports.com/gvsn/).

• Spectators are encouraged to be vaccinated, must comply with mask requirements and sit at least 6 feet away from another group.

• All visitors to campus need to complete the Self-Assessment and present the assessment prior to entrance.

The attendance and spectator policies will remain in effect until further notice.

These policies are effectively immediately.