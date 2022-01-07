Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

GVSU implements COVID guidelines for winter games and events

items.[0].videoTitle
GVSU implements COVID guidelines for winter sporting events including mask-wearing and cheering by social distancing.
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 18:28:49-05

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Officials at Grand Valley State University are doing what they can to curb the spread of COVI-19 on their campus, especially at games.

Friday afternoon, they implemented attendance and spectator policies. In a statement they said:

• Attendance at all indoor events will be limited to 75% of capacity per venue. To ensure ticket availability, fans are strongly encouraged to purchase all tickets in advance at www.gvsutickets.com. Fans can also stream GVSU athletic events at www.gvsulakers.com (https://team1sports.com/gvsn/).

• Spectators are encouraged to be vaccinated, must comply with mask requirements and sit at least 6 feet away from another group.

• All visitors to campus need to complete the Self-Assessment and present the assessment prior to entrance.

The attendance and spectator policies will remain in effect until further notice.

These policies are effectively immediately.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time