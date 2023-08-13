Great end to the weekend but rain on the way to start the work week

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan woke up to gorgeous conditions and will hold on to plenty of sunshine all day long with light winds and more comfortable humidity levels.

Rain is expect to arrive for Monday and Tuesday. The system isn't due to push into our region until Monday afternoon leading to a dry morning commute to kick off the work week. Once the rain moves in the focus will be on heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms are possible to be embedded in this system but nothing is expected to be severe if we do see them. The rain will be more widespread at the on set of the system while becoming more scattered as we head late into the evening and overnight into Tuesday.

High rainfall totals are expected with about 1 to 2 inches or more of rainfall possible. Flooding issues can be a concern.

Temperatures next week will remain in the 70s all week long, which is below average as this time of year we should be in the lower 80s. Make it a great week!