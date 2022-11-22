‘Grand Rapids showed out in a big way:’ SpeakEZ packed for USA-Wales World Cup match

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The World Cup kicked off Sunday in Qatar. The U.S. Mens’ Soccer team’s first match was Monday afternoon vs. Wales. The Speak EZ Lounge on Monroe Avenue was packed for it.

“I love it. Super fun vibe. Lots of people here,” said soccer fan Patrick Lemay who was wearing the American Flag as a cape and wore a blue-starred cowboy hat. “I think the coolest thing is 20 years ago there’d be five [or] six people here going crazy and they’d be the odd man out. Now, the vibe is awesome.”

The USA-Wales match kicked off at 2 p.m. The SpeakEZ had the game on every TV. Dan Ryan, a friend of the owner, said they were full to capacity by noon.

“We were turning people away at the door all day, up until half time and even towards the end of the game,” Ryan said. “So, we’d love to put 300 people in the bar but we have to abide by the fire code. So, we had to turn away people at a certain time.”

Ryan also said he was impressed with the game. Winger Tim Weah scored for the U.S. in the 38th minute, in the the teams first World Cup since 2014. However, in the second half Wales’ Gareth Bales answered with the equalizer.

GOOOOOOOOOOALLLL!!!



8 YEARS IN THE MAKING!!!



USA in 38th minute! The folks at Speak EZ are clearly happy about it! // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/OeAZNPkbqM — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) November 21, 2022

The match ended 1-1 but both teams walked away with a point. The crowd was glued to the game the entire time.

The owners said they expect another “electric” crowd on Friday November 25 when USA takes on England at 2 p.m. ET.

“Having this be a winter World Cup we weren’t sure how this was going to be just because it’s really hard to know if people are willing to come in early or wait outside and it’s during the work week. So, it makes it hard,” said soccer fan Dan Weatherhead, who wore stars-and-striped pants. “But, the turnout’s amazing. Grand Rapids showed out in a big way. And man I tell you this is the best place to watch a match. I’m so happy. Grand Rapids done us proud today.”