First supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first supermoon of the year lit up the sky across the country last night. This April full moon is the second-closest full moon of the year.

Supermoons appear bigger and brighter because they are slightly closer to earth. This happens when a full moon is within 90 percent lunar perigee or when the moon is at one of the closest points to earth. Although it's called a pink moon... It's not really a different color. The name comes from the pink early springtime blooms of a plant... Native to eastern North America.

Two more supermoons will follow for the year: one on May 26 and another on June 24.