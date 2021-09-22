First day of Fall with Michigan apple farmers

SPARTA — On the first official day of fall Schweitzer Orchards is busy continuing to harvest their entire apple crop for the season! Schweitzer Orchards Operations Manager, Nick Schweitzer says after a Spring battling frost many Michigan apple farmers still have 50 to 70 percent of their apple crop in good shape. Harvest will continue through November with several different varieties of apples to offer. For all things fall fun across Michigan log on to the Pure Michigan website for anything you need to know or want to go.

Schweitzer orchard 1