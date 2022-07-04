LANSING, Mich. — When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade late last month, 21-year-old Jayden Oliver was immediately angry and so were her friends.

“We were in a group chat. We are all really upset. I have a niece who just turned one month old. The thought of her not being able to experience these rights was heartbreaking,” Oliver said during an interview with FOX 17 on Monday. “I myself had an abortion two weeks before my 17th birthday. I was in a really abusive relationship. He abused me physically, emotionally, mentally and my child wouldn’t have grown up in a good, loving family. He put his hands on me. There’s no reason he wouldn’t on my child.”

Oliver said abortion access is important.

So, on June 25 she created a Roe vs. Wade rally for the July Fourth Holiday. Over 6,000 people responded online.

On Monday morning July 4, about that many showed up.

“It’s an over amount of joy, anxiety, honestly anger, with the cause of why we’re here,” Oliver said. “I wish we were here to celebrate the Fourth.”

A scheduled Fourth of July parade occurred around the Capitol building. However, those attending the rally, and another pro-choice one, overtook the parade.

“This is quite possibly the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen aside from my own children,” said Kathryn Watkins of Hillsdale, organizer of another rally. “Seeing this many people come out here and take their holiday and recognize that that holiday means nothing now to us is amazing.”

Oliver said the two groups “joined forces” and marched up down the streets around the Capitol building. Many of them chanting and holding signs in support of abortion access and reproductive rights.

“It started off peaceful,” said Rachel Ponce. “We were right in front of the capitol building and then it just got a little heated. Our message still got across but there was another group blocking the traffic.”

The march and rally remained peaceful. People continued their rally on the steps of the Capitol building, where Watkins said there’s no reason to celebrate the holiday.

“My country has turned its back on me and said that I no longer own my body,” Watkins said during an interview with Fox 17. “So, how am I a free person? How am I an American citizen that has my freedom if I do not own my body?”

Karen Dunnam, who dressed like a suffragette, agreed.

Monday was Dunnam’s second day in Lansing, she said. She'd been attending protests and playing her 1909 helicon at every rally since Roe was overturned, and will continue to do so.

“I like to bring the chants together because sometimes they’re off beat and they need a little bump bump to say things in unison. It’s always fun to encourage people,” Dunnam said. “There’s a way we can solve most of these problems: voting for women candidates [and] electing women. If we have more women running things we’ll all be better off.”

That’s exactly what Watkins encouraged the crowds to do: vote and continue to protest.

They cheered and then started another march.

“Be an ally. Get out and vote. Speak up for those whose voice aren’t always heard,” Oliver said as her main message to people. “You can do this. Anyone can do this. I made a Facebook event and look at what we’ve got. So, feel empowered and use your voice.”