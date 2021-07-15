East Grand Rapids Crew fundraises for new boathouse

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Crew just came off of their most successful season yet, bringing hardware home from nationals.

They have continued to expand the program during the last 20 years and have now outgrown their space.

The team is in need of a new boathouse to continue to succeed and compete to get back to nationals.

The new boathouse will expand upon their existing boathouse, adding a second floor, giving space for stationary training indoors year round.

This new space is so important for the team and they need the community support to make it happen.

Half a million dollars is needed to start construction and get these kids the boathouse they deserve.

If you would like to support the East Grand Rapids Crew, log on to their website to donate and find out more.