Eastown business toasts long-awaited end to road construction project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pursuit of Happiness Co., a local champagne bar and market located in the heart of Eastown, will hold an official ribbon-cutting event and toast, on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., to celebrate the end of a lengthy road construction project.

"We've been celebrating for over a week and business has been really good," explained Owner of Pursuit of Happiness Co., Wendy Wassink.

Pursuit of Happiness Co. serves its own brand of American champagne, along with cocktails, non-alcoholic drink options and small plates.

Over the past several months, local businesses like Pursuit of Happiness have seen an overall decrease in business due to the ongoing construction in the area.

"We've seen a 50% decrease in business since the construction started," said Owner of Pursuit of Happiness Co., Wendy Wassink.

The construction project on the corner of Robinson Road and Lake Drive began in June 2024.

It included the installation of a new water main, the replacement of lead water lines, and the improvement of sidewalks.

