Dana Nessel to honor sexual assault survivors on 'Denim Day' Wednesday

Throw on a pair of jeans Wednesday, April 27 for Denim Day.

Denim Day is an international day dedicated to raising awareness around sexual assault and combating victim-blaming.

To commemorate the day, Dana Nessel will visit LACASA at 11 a.m. and receive the 'Change Maker' award for her work on behalf of sexual assault victims.

LACASA is a non-profit that offers dozens of programs and services for abuse victims, survivors, and families at no charge.

Denim Day is a chance to internationally recognize and advocate for the people LACASA serves during 'Crime Victims Rights Week' and the final week of 'Sexual Assault Awareness Month'.

Denim Day started in 1999 after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court, where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt the victim consented because of her tight jeans.

So, by wearing denim Wednesday you can show support for survivors and share a message of solidarity.

