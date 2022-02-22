Suspect in custody, motive unclear in random stabbings inside Wyoming Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is now in custody after stabbings inside a Wyoming Meijer store.

It occurred around 8 p.m. Monday at the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue near 54th Street.

According to Lt. Brian Cook of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, two victims inside the store were stabbed in what appears to be a random attack. The suspect in the stabbings was apprehended Tuesday morning. A motive has not yet been identified.

The two victims who were transported to a local hospital are in stable condition. It is unknown if the unrelated victims were shoppers or Meijer employees.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Monday night. The man believed to be in the photos is now in custody.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

