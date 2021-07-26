Celebrating ADA awareness day with Canine Companions

ZEELAND — Opening a door, picking up something or simply turning on and off lights are everyday tasks we take for granted that we can do so easily, but for 13-year-old Erika Hunderman these everyday tasks can be a challenge. Thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act Erika is protected and able to gain enhanced independence with the help of her service dog Risa. 31 years ago today the Americans with Disabilities Act became a law prohibiting any discrimination against those with disabilities. This law grants access and equality for people with disabilities and legally protects access for service dogs.

Not only for ADA Awareness Day but everyday many including the Hunderman family want Erika to have the best life with the access and opportunity to succeed. If you would like to help others across the country get the help they need from a service dog you can log on to Canine Companions website to donate.