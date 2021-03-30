Celebrate Easter with Walker's Egg-Spedition

WALKER — Easter is only a few days away, but the City of Walker has already been celebrating for over a week.

The city usually hosts their Easter Egg Hunt every year, but this year with the pandemic still being a concern, their recreation department decided to create an Egg-Spedition instead!

Families get to visit Alpine Estates, Community and City Central parks looking high and low for Easter eggs through April 7. It is the perfect way to get families exploring local parks, safely spaced out for COVID protocols and still enjoying the some Easter fun!

Once your family has completed your "egg-spedition," you can return your participation form to the Ice and Fitness center or the library to win a prize!

Walker’s Easter Egg-Spedition is just one of events offered these next few weeks for spring break activities. You can find your egg-spedition form and a list of all the events on the city of Walker’s website.

