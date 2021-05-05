Man hurt after crashing into house in Van Buren County

PAW PAW TOWBSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 29-year-old man from Lawton was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a house in Van Buren County Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 3700 block of Paw Paw Road in Paw Paw Township.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, the driver lost control, went through a front yard and took down a utility pole before hitting the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this case.

