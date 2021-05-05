Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Man hurt after crashing into house in Van Buren County

items.[0].image.alt
Van Buren County Sheriff's Office 5/5/21
van buren crash.jpg
Posted at 6:27 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 06:36:35-04

PAW PAW TOWBSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 29-year-old man from Lawton was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a house in Van Buren County Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 3700 block of Paw Paw Road in Paw Paw Township.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, the driver lost control, went through a front yard and took down a utility pole before hitting the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time