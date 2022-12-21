Blue Dolphin ready to serve free holiday meals for 44th year, first time indoors since COVID

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Craig Owens loves The Blue Dolphin at the corner of Cedar and Burdick Streets. He said it’s him and his father’s favorite breakfast restaurant. So, when he read online that their annual Christmas free meal event was returning indoors for the first time in two years, he wanted to help out in some way.

“I wanted to give him $100. My 90-year-old dad and I come here after haircuts and this is one of our frequent spots,” Owens said. “They’re always so gracious to us and so kind. I just wanted to give back to him.”

The owner Steve Stamos refused to take the money and shook Owens’ hand instead. He said the restaurant team is just excited to see the building filled with people once again like it’s been for decades.

“My dad started it at the Rex Cafe 44 years ago, and we’re just keeping the tradition going” Stamos said. “I’ve always said as long as we have a place to do it we’re going to do it. My kids are 35 and 33. That’s all they’ve ever done since they were babies.”

Stamos said he almost cancelled the event during the pandemic. However, his wife convinced him not to, saying they can do to-go orders and have close family serve them to keep socially-distant.

He’s glad he obliged to keep the tradition and his dad’s memory alive.

“My dad never wanted anybody to go hungry on Christmas Day,” Stamos said. “But we found out even more so than that it’s about fellowship and companionship.”

He anticipates that this year will be much of the same. He’s expecting the restaurant and their adjacent lounge room to be filled with people.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Stamos said. “To see the whole place full, people laughing and talking and little kids running around, it’s wonderful. We also give away hats and gloves to anybody that needs them that day too.”

Stamos said it’ll begin at 12 p.m./noon on Sunday, Christmas Day, and end at 2 p.m. They’ll have 100 volunteers that day helping to serve 1200-1300 meals.

“This year we’ll be serving prime rib, ham, steak, or turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and homemade rice pudding,” Stamos said. “The volunteers will be seating you. We’ll have servers wait on you. So, if you walk in it’s just like a restaurant. You have to order what you like for dinner.”

Stamos said it was heartwarming to have so many volunteers this year. He wondered if they’d come back post-pandemic. So, when he reached 100 a few days ago, he called it a blessing.

It what he recommended Owens become next year. He said he’ll check it out.

“What I like about the situation is that people get to feel dignified. They get to come and sit down. They get to order. And as he just shared with me it’s not always about homelessness or anything like that. Sometimes it’s people that are lonely,” Owens said. “They come and they get a chance to see someone and be around other people on Christmas Day. I think it’s an amazing thing that he does. I wanted to support it.”

Stamos said the restaurant financially prepare for this event throughout the year. They’ll be cooking on Saturday and ready to serve on Sunday.

With the winter storm coming later this week, he said it wont’ stop them from doing the event. No matter how cold it is outside, they’re determined it’ll be warm inside.

“We’ve done this for 44 years. We’ve plowed out the streets one year. It’s been 20-below zero one year. People still come out,” Stamos said. “It’s a wonderful feeling. So, we’ll be here no matter what the weather is.”