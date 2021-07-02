Beautiful 4th of July weekend ahead

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will have a beautiful holiday weekend for the 4th of July! Plan on Friday being the most comfortable and coolest day out of the entire weekend as temperatures stay in the upper 70s with lower humidity. High pressure stays in demand through the weekend allowing for plenty of sunshine. While a few clouds will mix in from time to time and Sunday we expect the more clouds; nothing will really take away from enjoying the sunshine. Temperatures will warm through the weekend with near 90 degrees possible on the actual holiday itself.

Humidity levels will slowly increase the second half of our Saturday as dew point levels start to rise. Sunday expect muggy and sticks conditions with the heat which will continue into Monday as well.

Lake Michigan will play nice this weekend as well! Plan on waves around 1 to 3 feet on Friday and calming Saturday and Sunday as winds turn westerly.

Make it a safe and great holiday weekend! Showers and storm chances don't return until the middle of next week.