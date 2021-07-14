Get your auto insurance questions answered during a virtual townhall at noon

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is hosting a virtual town hall for Michigan drivers on Wednesday.

It's one of many town hall events allowing drivers to learn about changes and ask questions in reference to their auto insurance.

To attend the live town hall follow this link: Wednesday, July 14 at 12:00 p.m. [lnks.gd].

There is also a no-fault hotline at 833-275-3437 and it is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.