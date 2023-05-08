Access to business incentives in Grand Rapids to become more user-friendly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Already known for its strong business culture, Grand Rapids is seeing even more growth.

In the last year alone, more than 50 new businesses have opened their doors in Grand Rapids.

Much of the reason behind the growth comes down to one person: Richard App, who works in conjunction with the City of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. to help attract and retain small businesses in the city.

“People will contact me and say, 'I’m looking to open a business, what kind of money is out there available?' The short answer is that there isn’t money available if you’re asking that blanket statement. But if you have a specific need, that’s what we can help you find,” App said.

FOX 17/Sutton Rirchard App

New growth is evident all over the city, from Downtown, where 5 new "upcycling" businesses now call Division Avenue home, to Southtown, where The Neighborhood Food Court opened just about a month ago.

The spirit of entrepreneurship lives inside The Neighborhood Food Court, where Thomas Walker Junior can be found in the kitchen.

FOX 17/Sutton The Neighborhood Food Court

“I’m doing culinary school because of this. I want to take this, and make it ten times better than it already is,” Thomas Walker Junior said.

His dad, Thomas Walker Senior, has started multiple businesses and brands in the neighborhood where he was born and raised.

“It’s great for the community. I think more people are getting awakened to not, you know, when you’re at a job you’re controlled. There are a lot of jobs opening and closing. You’re basing your life on that job, if something happens— there are a lot of people— that entrepreneur-ism is coming out of them. People are tapping in to being their own boss, and controlling their own destiny,” Thomas Walker Senior said.

FOX 17/Sutton Thomas Walker Jr. smiles as he talks to FOX 17 about the business started by his family. “I want to take this, and make it ten times better than it already is."

Official plans to increase access to downtown business incentives are expected in the next year's fiscal budget, coming out in the next few months.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube