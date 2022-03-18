40 years for Fox 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy Birthday Fox 17.

It's been 40 years since they first aired in March 1982. Back then, the station was under the call signs WWMA-TV. The following year it became WXMI and four years after that, the station signed an affliation deal with Fox Broadcasting Company. The rest, as they say, is history.

Jan. 1999: the first 10pm newscast debuted

2004: Fox 17 Morning News debuted

April 2009: Fox 17 debuted with a new logo and became first station to go HD

Sept. 2009: Fox 17 News at 6 debuted

March 2011: The One Seven debuted which later that year became Fox 17 News at 5 p.m.

2013: weekend shows aired

June 2014: News expanded into an 11 p.m. show

Sept. 2014: 4 p.m. newscast debuted

Throughout the decades, dedicated and hardworking people have worked at Fox 17, from on-air talent to photographers, directors, news directors, producers, studio techs, salesmen and women, and engineers.

Fox 17's General Manager provided the following statement:

"It's incredible to think about how far this station has come. What began as a relatively small, independent station on March 18, 1982, has blossomed into the station that provides more local news than any other station in the market. FOX 17's growth and impact on the community are a testament to every employee who's ever worked here. I'm very proud of the current FOX 17 team, and I know all of us feel a sense of pride and duty when we stop and consider that we're part of a larger group of people who have made FOX 17 the station it is today."