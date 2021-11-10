1 dead after cars catch fire in Cass County crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say one person died in a crash that resulted in both vehicles catching fire on Tuesday in Cass County.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. along M-52 near Phillips Road in Silver Creek Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle traveling east crossed the center line and crashed into a car traveling west on M-52.

Police say one of the vehicles overturned and both caught on fire. One person was hospitalized and the other driver was treated and released.

No names have been released.