1 in 3 Americans cut back on daily expenses to afford healthcare, survey finds

Roughly one in three Americans say they have cut back on everyday expenses to afford healthcare, according to new research from the West Health-Gallup Center on Healthcare in America.

In a survey of nearly 20,000 people, about one-third said they made at least one trade-off in daily living expenses to pay for healthcare.

Those trade-offs include stretching prescription medications to make them last longer, driving less and skipping meals.

The financial strain hits hardest among people without health insurance. Sixty-two percent of uninsured adults reported making at least one sacrifice to cover healthcare costs. However, even among insured Americans, nearly three in 10 reported cutting back on other expenses to afford care.

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A viral video of an elderly delivery driver has also highlighted the financial strain some Americans face.

Video from the homeowner's doorbell camera shows the man, identified as Richard, delivering a Starbucks order. In the footage, he appears to struggle as he slowly climbs the steps to leave the order on the porch.

The woman who posted the video later tracked him down and learned he had recently started delivering for DoorDash after his wife lost her job. She said he told her that he was working to help cover household expenses, including the couple’s medications.

As of Monday, an online fundraiser created to help Richard retire had raised nearly $1 million from donors across the country.

