'He had to go': MSU Community reacts to Mel Tucker Firing

Michigan State announced they officially fired Head Football Coach Mel Tucker Wednesday.

This came after the news he was under investigation for sexual harassment came out earlier this month.

Video shows student reaction to the news.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's unfortunate. I mean when we signed Tucker a few years ago, I was excited just like everyone else."

Jad Safadi is a graduate student at Michigan State. He says that firing Head Coach Mel Tucker was the right thing to do for the school.

"But he had to go. As simple as that. What he did was unacceptable. Mel Tucker had to go."

With question marks surrounding the future of the program, Jad said this won't impact his support of the team.

"No matter what, I support my Spartans regardless of what happens. What Mel Tucker did was awful but he's no longer in charge so...I support my Spartans. I want them to have a great rest of the season."

