Hammocks making a difference when it comes to reading

HOLLAND, Mich. — An elementary school is making a simple change in their day. Allow students time to get outside and read. Teachers never guessed what a big impact the fresh air would have on student's bodies...and minds.

"It makes me feel calm, relaxed, focused and comfy," said Brooklyn VanHook, 5th grade student at Pine Creek Elementary.

Swinging slowly through the trees, buried in books, 5th graders at Pine Creek are focused on Hammock time.

"Outside is like really nice, fresh air. Because inside can get a little cramped for you. I'm just on like the 32nd page. And I already love this book," said David Cross Martinez III, 5th grade student at Pine Creek Elementary.

"I get to be outside more. And I get fresh air. And we get to take our mask off for mask breaks," said VanHook.

"It's very peaceful, it helps reduce their anxiety, it helps with their social emotional development, building relationships," said Jessica Rios, Principal at Pine Creek Elementary.

5th grade teacher Dawn Mast said she found the idea on social media, "For some of my students provide even almost like a cocoon like atmosphere for them where they can really calm and just feel at peace."

The snug swinging couch provides Martinez a quiet moment to process what's going on at home.

"These hammocks have actually helped me like relax and like, get my mind stressed off my grandma passing away recently," said Martinez.

The gear used outside on a camping trip or vacation is making a difference outside the classroom, says 5th grade teacher Kim Fox, "And several of my children have made significant gains in a very short amount of time."

"My reading level in fourth grade was only in the lowest level. But ever since I've been practicing a lot and like reading a lot, I've gotten to like level m v t," said Martinez.

Unhooking the hammocks and putting them away is the least favorite part of this ritual. The hammocks take an ordinary task like reading and put it on par with recess.

"We have to do a lot of work because we're fifth graders and we're going to have to go to middle school next year. So, it's a really big leap for us. Like I am pretty sure my whole entire class loves them," said Martinez.

The class was gifted 30 hammocks from members of the community. The kids plan to use them year-round, even in the winter.