FOX 17 Celebrates World Read Aloud Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scripps-owned stations are joining forces with the Scripps Howard Fund, Scholastic, LitWorld, and other literacy advocates across the country to participate in World Read Aloud Day on Feb. 7. The initiative celebrates the importance of reading—and reading aloud—as a way to create community and amplify new stories.

The “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign’s featured book this year is Carina Felina by Carmen Agra Deedy. In this Cuban retelling of a classic folktale, “The Cat and the Parrot,” Pepe the parrot and Carina the cat offer a funny and inspiring lesson: even the smallest of creatures can possess surprising strength.

“The power of shared stories is at the heart of Scripps reporting,” said Liz Carter, CEO and president of the Scripps Howard Fund. “On this day each year, our stations share that power by reading a book to a child. The ‘If You Give a Child a Book …’ campaign is committed to building a community where literacy thrives for all because stories connect us, inspire us, and empower us to chase our dreams, just like Carina.”

If you would like to donate to get more books to students in the Grand Rapids Public School system, click here.