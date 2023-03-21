Whitecaps unveil LMCU Ballpark menu for 2023 season

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

It's beginning to look a lot like baseball season.

Opening Day for the West Michigan Whitecaps is coming up in a few weeks on Thursday, April 6. You can't serve people a good baseball experience without serving up good food at the stadium!

LMCU Ballpark has quite a lineup for its menu this season. Ballpark officials invited FOX 17's Max Goldwasser, Kevin Craig and Elliot Grandia to come try out the food before it goes public, and you know there was no way they were turning down that opportunity!

Here are some of the items you can expect to see this season:

Chicken Bacon Sandwich on a Pretzel Bun

It looks exactly as it sounds...and it tastes as good as it sounds, too.

Kingdom Bowl

Pick your base — from fried Brussels sprouts, waffle fries, tater tots, tortilla chips or mac and cheese. From there, build the rest of your bowl. You can have it smothered in your choice of beer cheese, nacho cheese, white queso, smoky bacon cheddar queso, feta cheese crumbles or shredded Mexican cheese. Top it all off with peppers and onions, bacon bits, pulled pork or pulled chicken, chili and crispy jalapenos. Wow!

Corn R'BZ

One of the most interesting ballpark options you'll ever find— crispy battered corn-on-the-cob ribs in a light, hickory-smoked batter.

Firecracker Dog

You can't forget about the winner of the Fan Food Vote! Thank you Marc Viquez for this incredible submission that won over the hearts of West Michiganders and the taste buds of our FOX 17 team. This is a grilled hot dog served on a steamed bun, smeared with cream cheese and topped with grilled onions, peppers and crispy jalapeno chips.

Again, that's only a small glimpse at LMCU Ballpark's full menu for this upcoming season. Don't just take our word for how good it all was; go check it out for yourself!

If you're interested in tickets to the team's Opening Day game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps, or any game this season, visit the Whitecaps' website.

