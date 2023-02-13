Wrigley Fields, the diver: How a drunk bet led to his iconic name

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

Wrigley Fields' interview with FOX 17 started with one simple question: "What is the most accurate baseball term you could use to describe how you feel about your own name?"

"Home run. Easy. Grand Slam," Wrigley replied.

With a name like that, you would assume he's a huge baseball fan, right? Wrong.

"No, not at all," he said. "I find it boring. I think it's slow. I like watching it in person, but I don't keep up with it. I don't know what's going on."

Well, if he's not a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, then his parents have to be. I mean, why else would they name their son Wrigley Fields, the same name as the Cubs home stadium, Wrigley Field?

Again, wrong. Sort of.

"My mom was just along for the ride," Wrigley joked. "She just happened to marry my dad. My dad just had a discussion with a college friend. They were just getting drunk talking about it. He said, 'Your last name is Fields. You should name your kid Wrigley. You love the Cubs.' My dad was like, 'Alright.'”

Even without the love for baseball in his blood, Wrigley said he wouldn't change his name for the world.

In fact, his parents, Jerry and Kathy, gave him the middle name is Scott just in case he got sick of his first name. He could be Scott Fields.

"I hate Scott," Wrigley said.

His name also came with a bunch of perks growing up, too.

"I've interviewed with ESPN," he said. "I've been on the top of the field when I was a baby. The second I was born, news outlets wanted to cover me. I've thrown out the first pitch. I've met the owner (Thomas Rickett). Actually, I still keep in contact with him to this day. I'm about to send him my resume."

Wrigley Fields

Wrigley said throwing out the first pitch was one of the most amazing experiences of his life. At only seven years old, it was also one of the most nerve-wracking.

"I run out to the field, I look up, it's a packed house at Wrigley Field," he said. "They announced my name. It erupts. I almost pooped my pants I was so scared."

Wrigley said he never felt pressure growing up to become a baseball player. His parents just wanted him to be active.

Instead, he gravitated toward the sport of gymnastics and eventually turned to diving.

Now, the Grand Valley State senior has a chance to help the school earn its ninth straight GLIAC Championship this week.

The tournament begins Feb. 15, the same day Cubs pitchers report to training camp.

Whenever Cubs win games, it's tradition to 'Fly the W.' Wrigley said you can expect the same from GVSU after the GLIAC Championship is over.

"Give us a week. We'll have a championship," he guaranteed.

