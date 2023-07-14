West Michigan Weekend Events: July 14-16, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're hoping to have lots of fun this weekend, but still need some inspiration— we're here for you!

Enjoy The Super Mario Bros. Movie outdoors for free at Riverside Park in Muskegon.

Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP

You'll want to bring chairs, blankets and snacks, but there will also be Wesco popcorn available for free. The movie starts at dusk Saturday night.

Head to the Muskegon Township Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.

The Grand Rapids Creston Neighborhood Association presents its 4th Annual Creston Garden Tour around the neighborhood Saturday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

There are 13 gardens featured on the tour, including a semi-formal English garden, vegetable gardens and pollinator paradises. Plus, there will be a fun eye-spy challenge for the kiddos.

Creston Neighborhood Association

You'll want to either bike or drive to see all 13 gardens, and you can pick up a map at the Creston Community Garden on Carrier Street from 8:45 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Day-of admission is $12 for adults and $6 for kids. All the money goes back into supporting the Creston Neighborhood Association.

Click here for more information or to order tickets in advance ($10 for adults, $5 for kids).

The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting its annual Comic Geek Out event Saturday at its Yankee Clipper Branch on Leonard.

It features voice actor Jonah Scott, hands-on activities, free books, a comic workshop and much more.

The Comic Geek Out is for "comic geeks" of all ages and is totally free. Plus, all attendees will get a free poster, snacks and refreshments.

Grand Rapids Public Library

It runs from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday. Click here for the full schedule.

Calling all baseball fans! 14 vintage baseball clubs from around Michigan, Indiana and Illinois will be at the inaugural Portage Vintage Baseball Festival.

The event features a full day of entertainment and education, with 1860s-era baseball memorabilia on display— everything from uniforms, equipment and rules that date back to the 19th century!

Bring a chair and spend the day at Ramona Park for all things baseball from 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

The event is free, but donations are welcome. Click here for more information.

The Uptown Church and its community partners present the Summer Celebration Saturday— bringing together a community with arts, music, strength, resources and more.

There will also be lots of activities for the kids, including face painting and bounce houses.

It's all happened from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. at Uptown Church on Lake Street in Grand Rapids, and it's free to attend.

Check out Uptown Church's Facebook page for more information.

