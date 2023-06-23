West Michigan Weekend Events: Blues, yoga, art and more!

(WXMI) — It’s the first full weekend of summer, and it is going to be a beauty! Here’s a look at some fun things to do in West Michigan.

Sullivan Field plays host to the Blues Festival Saturday with the West Michigan Blues Society. Gates open at 1 p.m., and the music starts at 2 p.m. This show features the Thirsty Perch Blues Band, James Reeser and the Backseat Drivers and more. Tickets are $20 each in advance and $25 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free. There’s a full bar and food available. Head to fansofvalleyfield.org for info and tickets.

Get your downward dog on during Free Yoga by the Dam in Rockford Saturday morning from 8:30–9:30. The team from Aptitude Fitness and Yoga will take the participants through their yoga flow, with some meditation and breathwork all overlooking the Rogue River.

This is all levels and beginner friendly – just meet in front of the pavilion in Garden Club Park. Bring a mat or towel, water and sunscreen.

Bring the whole family to the Air Zoo for its Summer Steam Days! The community-focused event offers hands-on, science-based activities, engineering tables, art stations and more. This Saturday it’s all about space exploration. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be telescopes, robots, Sally Ride-themed stories and activities and more. These are free events.

Celebrate two decades of Pride Fest in Holland. Everyone is invited to Centennial Park on Saturday from 12–5 p.m. There will be music, dancing and entertainment, as well as a family-and-kids area with face painting, inflatables, games, crafts, story time and more. Plus, enjoy rainbow yoga, food trucks, vendors, yard games and a whole lot of love. This event is free.

The Lakeshore Art Festival descends on downtown Muskegon on Saturday and Sunday. There will be more than 300 juried fine art-and-specialty-craft exhibitors, an artisan food market, street performers, interactive art stations and more. It’s totally free to attend, and it runs from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday downtown in Hackley Park and along Western Avenue.

So grab that water, hat, sunscreen and those shades and head out. Have a fabulous weekend!

