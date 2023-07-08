GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a little something for everyone this weekend across West Michigan— plenty to keep both children and adults busy!

West Michigan Weekend Events: Art, Airshow and Automobiles

Lowell’s Riverwalk Festival is in full swing— with so many activities for you and your family. There is Flea on the Flat River, a 5k, classic cars and pinewood derby, food booths, a used book sale, fireworks and more. There is also a self-guided history tour along the Riverwalk.

Lowell Riverwalk Festival Map by WXMI on Scribd

Saturday’s events run from 9 a.m.- 10:30 p.m.

Click here for the full schedule.

The Boston Square Neighborhood is coming together to celebrate a big birthday for the neighborhood association. There will be great food, fun and music. This event is totally free— with lots of good vibes.

It runs from 12 p.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boston Square Parklet— 1505 Kalamazoo Avenue SE, Grand Rapids.

The Wings Over Muskegon Air Show has everyone with their eyes on the skies— from now until Sunday.

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17 An air show is coming back to Muskegon for the first time in 17 years this Saturday and Sunday at the Muskegon County Airport.

It features everything from the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team to the Hooligans Flight Team, aerobatic pilots, helicopters and more.

You must buy your tickets online— they will not be selling them at the gate. Plus, Saturday's show is sold out already.

Click here to get tickets for Sunday's show or to learn more about the lineup.

The Black Arts Festival is celebrating 37 years of Black art, culture and community in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park.

All the fun begins Saturday at 11 a.m.— one stage, one day, one heck of a good time. There will be vendors, food and an outdoor art gallery, along with a free concert at the Kalamazoo State Theatre from legend of soul, Booker T. Jones, which you will need to pre-register for.

Click here for more information.

Black Arts Festival

More than 200 classic cars will be roaring into Zeeland Saturday for the 29th Annual Show and Shine Car Show and Cruise! This family-friendly, free event runs from 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

There will be a public showing, awards, live music and lots of food available— with all the action happening right downtown on Main Street.

Click here for more information.

