GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy Labor Day weekend! In between your beach trips and barbecues, here are a few fun events happening around West Michigan as we celebrate the unofficial end of summer.

Weekend Events: September 2-4, 2023

Board game lovers, listen up! GrandCon is in town. It’s Michigan’s premier tabletop gaming show! Three days of fun, running now through September 3 at DeVos Hall. We’re talking board games, card games, family games, role playing games and more. It’s a fun for all ages atmosphere. Dress up, shop and bring your competitive attitude. You must have a badge to play. Head to grand-con.com for tickets and information.

GrandCon

The Barn Theatre presents Nunsense though September 3. The little Sisters of Hoboken are ready to sing and dance their way into your hearts. The Reverend Mother and the four Sisters of the Order must host a fundraiser and put on a variety show that is sure to be “habit forming”. Nunsense is a riotous celebration of life, faith and the power of sisterhood. The shows are at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. Check out their website for tickets.

Find your Namaste on Sunday at Community Yoga at Central Park in Spring Lake. This free class runs from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. Bring your own mat and dress for the weather. On the Path Yoga sponsors this free event, but will accept donations that will go toward a local nonprofit. Head to their Facebook page for details.

The Muskegon Polish Festival takes over Hackley Park over the weekend with Polish food, Polka music, dancing, a kids area and more. New this year, a demonstration from the Swordsmanship Museum and Academy. The festival will also be selling posters and buttons to raise money for the Polish Red Cross to help refugees from Ukraine. The event runs both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.. Admission is $10 dollars for those 21 and over. Find a full schedule at muskegonpolishfest.com.

