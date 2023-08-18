(WXMI) — Celebrate the weekend before the kids go back to school with music, festivals, a beach cleanup and more!

Weekend Events: August 19–20, 2023

Bands at Blanford is bringing music and nature together for a single-day concert on Saturday. The Caribbean Soul Experience is headlining the show, and local youth band Phlox takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring their chairs, blankets and picnics. The El Caribe food truck will be there, as well as beer from Brewery Vivant. For the kiddos, there is face painting, glitter tattoos, bubbles, games and more. Tickets are $12 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Kids 12 and younger receive free admission. Visit the Blandford Nature Center website for information.

Make a Splash with Trash on Saturday in South Haven with the Michigan Maritime Museum. The event runs from 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Participants will meet at the museum to pick up buckets and gloves and then head to the beach. After the cleanup, return to the museum to create art pieces from the found items with the help of the South Haven Center for the Arts. You can become both an artist and a steward of the Great Lakes during one event! For more information, visit the museum's website.

The NIA Center Summer Jazz Concert and Fundraiser is happening Saturday with nationally known saxophonist Frank B. NIA Center is a nonprofit cultural center that celebrates Black excellence and has a vision of an equitable world in finance, business, health and cultural opportunities. This is its first major fundraiser to support underserved people in Grand Rapids. The event is free and runs from 6–8 p.m. Head to Eventbrite to register.

Arts & Drafts takes over Ross Park in Norton Shores Saturday. The fun kicks off with a 5k at 8:30 a.m. and a craft show from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Plus there’s a car show, a children’s activity area and a beverage tent with live music all day. The Grand City Show Skiers will perform on Mona Lake at 6 p.m. Before that, they will host a free learn-to-ski clinic from 9:30–11 a.m.

The 59th annual Danish Festival is in full swing in Greenville! This year, the theme is “The Vikings.” There will be fun themed events including reenactments and a heavy-steel combat show by the Swordsmanship Museum. There is the Meijer Grand Dansk Parade Saturday, arts and crafts booths, a beer-and-entertainment tent, a fireworks show and more. Head to their websitefor a full schedule.

