'They belong': Pickleball legend leads clinic for adaptive athletes

Mary Free Bed teamed up with the International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association on World Pickleball Day
Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 11, 2022
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world, and it's also quickly becoming one of the most inclusive sports as well.

Mary Free Bed has been expanding its Wheelchair + Adaptive Sports program, and pickleball is one of their biggest focuses moving forward.

Monday, members of the rehabilitation center got the chance to practice their pickleball skills by learning from a legend of the sport - Seymour Rifkind.

Rifkind, or Rif as many call him, is also sometimes referred to as the Godfather of Pickleball.

“There's some that have done that," he joked. "I've heard that once or twice. Let's just say that. It's nothing official. I've been called lots of things.”

Rif, who has a tennis background, first picked up a pickleball paddle in 2005 when he retired.

“10 minutes later, I was hooked," he said.

Now, he's the President and Founder of the World Pickleball Federation, Pickleball Hall of Fame and the International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association.

He spends his time traveling around the world to pass along his knowledge and help grow the sport.

One of the best ways to do that is to show everyone they can play, no matter their ability.

