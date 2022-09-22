The plan to turn Grand Rapids into a Midwest tech hub

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — *Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered at 11 p.m. for the full story!*

"We aren't about setting anything other than bold goals," said Andria Romkema, the Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications at The Right Place.

Their latest goal is a great example of that — hoping to turn Grand Rapids into the leading tech hub in the Midwest in 10 years.

The first step to making that happen is the first ever Tech Week in Grand Rapids.

"Several community partners, including the City of Grand Rapids and The Right Place, are sponsoring Tech Week, a four-day event running from Sept. 21 to 24 at various venues throughout downtown Grand Rapids," organizers said in a press release.

All events are free and open to the public. You can learn more about Tech Week and register for events by following this link.

Romkema said the 10-year plan is outlined in a very detailed 100-page packet. She didn't want to give away all the secrets when FOX 17 spoke with her on Thursday, but she did break down the general idea.

"We're going to be focusing a lot on people and on tech talent," she said. "How do we build tech talent? Develop tech talent? Keep our tech talent here? Because we know that our companies in West Michigan, whether they're a traditional tech company or not, all need tech talent to grow.”

