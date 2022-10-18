Grand Rapids Gold's new head coach arrives in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — *Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 p.m. for the full story!*

The Grand Rapids Gold are getting ready for a big 2022-23 season.

They'll be playing in a brand new venue at Van Andel Arena after the Deltaplex closed over the summer. Plus, the welcomed 17-year NBA veteran Andre Miller as their new head coach.

Miller played with nine teams over the course of his career, suiting up for the Denver Nuggets more than any other team. The Gold are the Nuggets' G-League affiliate.

Miller had quite a decorated career, finishing 4th in assists in Nuggets history and 12th all-time in NBA history. He's also one of only eight players to ever record at least 16,000 points, 8,500 assists and 4,500 rebounds.

Now, he'll try to take that success he had as player and translate that to his coaching career.

"I'm on the other side of the fence now," Miller told FOX 17. "All I can do right now is just just try to be authentic with these guys. I think I still have that communication bridge, you know, as far as the the age differences, as far as trying to communicate with these young guys. I'm just looking forward to the experience. The best thing I can do right now is just be my authentic self — pass the knowledge that I learned from the coaches that were before me, and everything that I learned in college, and growing up in in the NBA, and just pass the message. I'm gonna try to do it the right way, I'm gonna try to do it the respectful way, and hopefully everything can work out.”

We are just a few weeks away from finding out if everything will indeed work out.

The Gold's season tips off Nov. 5th on the road in Fort Wayne, Indiana against the Mad Ants. Their home opener will be Nov. 10th against interstate rival Motor City Cruise.

Tickets go on sale early next week.

