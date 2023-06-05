A Conversation with Clarkston Morgan: Helping the youth create their own narrative

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

If you don't know Clarkston Morgan, you should.

He calls himself a "community servant." One look at his resume and you'll see why.

Morgan became a Kentwood City Commissioner in 2021. Before that, he held roles as an Arts Commissioner, member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commissioner.

Moreover, he's the founder and CEO of Ambassador Consultants, LLC, which, in his words, helps build a "bridge connecting vision to manifestation."

"So many leaders get a vision, and they don't know what it is to take it to the next level, or they need help taking it to the next level. So my thing is, that's what I do," he said.

Taking things to the next level was part of the vision behind his nonprofit Career Proactiv, which empowers students of all ages to start their own "entrepreneurial platform."

That's not all.

He used to be the Vice President of the Michigan Chapter of the US Minority Contractors Association, and Chairman of the African American Leadership Council for the Christian Alliance For Orphans to the list.

"I'm passionate about leaders," he said. "Creating opportunities for businesses to get to the next level. That's what I love."

Clarkston and his wife, LaKendra, fostered nine children. Their daughter and son were both adopted.

"I was a youth pastor at 17 years old," he said. "We have a passion for youth and children. We adopted our two. They are our blessing. Our gift."

As you can see, Morgan is very involved in helping improve the community around him. That mindset was instilled in him as a young man.

"We're all looking for opportunities to be successful, and I just decided to stop waiting for somebody else to be that and just be it myself," he said.

Now, Morgan wants to share his knowledge with the younger generations. He spoke with FOX 17 about the best ways they can put themselves on a path to success, the misconceptions and possible explanations about their work ethic, and more.

