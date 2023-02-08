Special Olympics eyeing another record-setting Polar Plunge this weekend

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

Time to start getting your body physically (and mentally) prepared — the Special Olympics Michigan 2023 Polar Plunge is just a few days away!

The six-week statewide campaign is two weeks in, and the organization is already closing in on its overall goal of raising $1.2 million.

Last weekend, the Lansing event had a goal of $60,000, and the community responded with a record-setting $90,000 for that city.

As far as Grand Rapids goes, people have a tough act to follow — last year, the goal was $100,000 and they blew well past that to set their own record of $140,000.

"This money goes directly to our programming at Special Olympics Michigan," said Kristie Kigar, the group's Stewardship and Engagement manager. "So, we have over 20,000 athletes across the state, and they're doing sports competition and training, health and wellness programming and anti-bullying education in our schools. It's helping to support those programs so it's always zero cost for athletes."

New this year is the Special Olympics Plungester, essentially a giant shipping container retrofitted with a pool. Inside that pool is ice-cold water that only the bravest souls will jump into — but the smiles and excitement are sure to warm them up just a bit.

"People just bring out their best attire for this event," said Kigar. "So, you'll see everything from someone just jumping into their swimsuit, all of a sudden somebody is jumping in there dressed like Elmo, or who knows. It's all sorts of stuff."

Saturday's event at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park begins at noon. The registration window goes until 2 p.m., and that's when the plunging begins.

If you would like to register or donate, you can find the Grand Rapids location at plungemi.org.

