Rockford grad carries on local Spartan Marching Band tradition

A recent graduate from Rockford High School, Tom McGovern, just earned the drum major position in Michigan State University's Spartan Marching Band. Turns out, this isn't a first for Rockford — McGovern's former director at the school was also an MSU drum major.

We featured McGovern on FOX 17 Unfiltered about a year ago, when he was the drum major in the Rockford High School Marching Band that performed in the Rose Parade.

“So that was that was a crazy experience," McGovern told FOX 17. "It was actually a little chilly there, a little rainy at that time, but it was really fun.”

Now a freshman at Michigan State, McGovern's in the Spartan Marching Band, but only had intentions to play the baritone and left the drum major role in his rear-view...or so he thought.

“Then, over the course of this first semester, I just was, like, I gotta go for that," McGovern said. "I want to do that."

On December 4, McGovern auditioned for the drum major role with ten others. By the end of the night, the job was his.

When asked if he ever expected to be in that position one day, McGovern replied, simply, "I didn't. No."

Off the field, the drum major acts as one of the faces of the band boosting public relations. On the field, they're known for a move commonly known as the 'back bend.'

“So you have to stand there, and then go back, touch the tip of your plume on top to the ground, and you gotta you gotta try not to fall while you do that," McGovern explained. "It's a full body workout. It's tough."

McGovern said it's a flashy move, especially for someone, like him, who doesn't usually seek attention.

“I'm not too involved with anything like that. No flashy things," he said. "I get this one time to show off. That's all right. I'll take that."

It's a lot harder than it looks, and that's saying a lot considering it looks so unnatural.

That's why the band only has, at most, two drum majors at a time, out of a squad of more than 300.

McGovern won't be a first for Rockford. In fact, in that side-by-side photo above, the person on the right is McGovern's former director when he was in high school, Evan Bahm, who was a Spartan Marching Band drum major from 2015-2017.

“It's indescribable, I think, as I'm about to describe it," Bahm told FOX 17. "It was some of the best time with the best people, and it made my college experience, I would say."

Bahm said, even though his back bend days are over, he knows what it takes, and who it takes, to be successful.

“You're looking for someone who is responsible, you're looking for somebody who is putting others needs above themselves, and you're really looking for that from high school to college," Bahm said. "You cannot find somebody who more embodies those personality traits than Tommy.”

The first time McGovern will get to put his new position, and that back bend, on display will be at MSU football's home opener next season against Florida Atlantic University on August 31.

