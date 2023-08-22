Return to the River: GR festival expands in year 2

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

Summer break might be coming to a screeching halt, but the fun in West Michigan never stops.

This upcoming weekend, the Return to the River festival is back in Grand Rapids for year number two.

"It's a festival of art and music and community, all up and down the riverwalk here in Monroe North," said Bill Kirk, communications director with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc."It's just going to be packed full of people, music, food and fun, and we're just really jazzed to kind of close out summer."

This event was first introduced last year as a one-day celebration. After a great turnout and community response, Kirk said it made sense to not only continue the event but add an extra day.

"If something's good, why not make it bigger?" he said.

Return to the River will have plenty of programming all day long on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12–11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 12–10 p.m.

You can expect to see large-scale art installations, circus performers and live screen printing to go along with two live music stages, several food trucks and so much more.

And the best part?

It's FREE!

"It's really just a great way that we can offer something to the community," Kirk said.

You can visit Return to the River's Facebook page for more information and a full lineup of events and offerings.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube