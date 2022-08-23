New Grand Rapids art gallery offers new platform for local artists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Grand Rapids is now home to a new art gallery with a twist!

AllArtWorks started off as an online gallery back in 2018. At its new physical location, patrons can sip fresh coffee and peruse through artwork on the gallery’s tablet computers. After selecting a piece they would like to see, someone will pull that work from one of the 1,000 pieces in their collection.

AllArtWorks

The gallery can be found across the street from the Grand Rapids ballet.

AllArtWorks says their objective is to provide artists around the globe — and close to home — a new platform to showcase their art.

“We want to, like, prove to people how high quality the work is by artists that they haven't heard of,” says Spokesperson Chris Protas. “And, you know, they can prove it for themselves by looking at the work next to an artwork that is established, you know, has their own Wikipedia page, let's say, and has have made a, you know, historic impact.”

AllArtWorks

The gallery, founded by Grand Rapids native Tyler Loftis, is holding weekly shows on Saturdays where patrons can view art and meet the artists behind them.

AllArtWorks is currently making preparations for ArtPrize.

“When artwork gets sold frequently, that's the last time it gets seen in public,” adds Protas. “This is an opportunity for all the artwork to be seen by the public, you know, before it gets sold.”

