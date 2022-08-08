Taking a tour of the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

GRAND RAPIDS, mich. — *Tune in to FOX 17 Unfiltered at 7 p.m. for the full story!

The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park started as a bold vision back in the 1980s and has become a beautiful landmark that highlights the balance between art and nature.

“We never expected it to get to be what it is like today," said Lead Horticulturist Ian Warnock. "It's just grown and grown and grown.”

The West Michigan Horticultural Society spearheaded the campaign back in 1982. After years of planning and support, they needed more fundraising.

“And then 1990, Betsy Borre, who was a member of the society, contacted Fred Meyer," Warnock said. "(She) said, 'Hey, Fred, we're looking for some property. Can you help us out?'"

Fred and Lena embraced the idea. They donated 70 acres of land along the East Beltline on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Charter Township.

Five years later, the gardens officially opened to the public in April 1995.

Just a few months later, Warnock joined the staff in November. He's been there ever since.

“I kind of kid (that) they're gonna take me out here in a wooden box and be forced out," Warnock said.

In those 27 years, no one has seen the garden grow more than Warnock. It's more than doubled in size from 70 to 158 acres, added extra exhibits like the Lena Meijer Children's Garden, along with the Richard and Helen DeVos Japanese Garden, and recently moved past the 13-million visitor milestone this season.

That's in addition to the 30-acre sculpture park that houses most, but not all of the 300+ sculptures scattered around the entire campus.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube