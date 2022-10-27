Michigan, Michigan State fans go head-to-head in team trivia

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

Before Michigan and Michigan State meet on the gridiron for the 115th time on Saturday, FOX 17 Unfiltered hosted a matchup of its own between fans of the two teams.

Lauren Rademacher and Jerry Jonckheere represented the Spartans, while Bryan Case and Jacob Schoonmaker sported their Wolverine gear.

Here were the questions so you can play along! Watch the video for the answers.

Round One

For Michigan State:

Michigan has 11 national championships, which is tied for the second-most of all time. Michigan State is tied for the ninth-most national championships all time. How many do they have in program history?

For Michigan:

The Wolverines have the most wins of any college football team ever. How many wins do they have in program history?

Round Two

For Michigan:

U of M won 30 of 38 games against MSU from 1970 to 2007. After the game in 2007, in which the Wolverines won 28-24, Michigan running back Mike Hart gave MSU a nickname. What was that nickname?

Michigan State:

October 17, 2015 is a date most Michigan and Michigan State fans remember, but with opposite emotions. The No. 12 Wolverines hosted the No. 7 Spartans. Fast forward to ten seconds left in the fourth quarter where the Wolverines were up 23 to 21. They faced a fourth and short and decided to punt. Michigan punter Blake O’Neill had "trouble with the snap." Please recite ESPN commentator Sean McDonough’s play-by-play breakdown of what happened next.

Round Three

Question 1:

The famous Paul Bunyan trophy is given to whichever team wins this matchup. The four-foot tall wooden statue of the American folklore hero, standing tall on a five-foot tall base, has been in the hands of Michigan State for the last two years. When was the Paul Bunyan trophy introduced into the rivalry?

Round Four

Question 2:

The very first game played between these two teams in East Lansing came in 1908. It ended in a scoreless tie! How many ties have there been in the history of this rivalry?

The game is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. As of late Thursday, Michigan was a 23-point favorite.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube