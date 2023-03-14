Mel Trotter's art therapy program helping people process trauma

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

Art is just about everywhere you look in West Michigan.

Art is also used as a therapeutic tool for guests at Mel Trotter Ministries, a shelter for those experiencing hunger or homelessness.

A former guest, Sam Currie, knows firsthand how much art can influence and impact someone's life.

For Currie, her life changed on December 16, 2020.

"It was a blessing in disguise," she told FOX 17. "I had nowhere else to go."

"I did cry," she continued. "I've worked very hard. I've raised a family. We've had a home. That was very sad that I had to go to a shelter. As I was there, the second day, I found out there's an art room. I'm like, 'I'm there. I'm going.'”

Currie is just one of the many West Michiganders who has participated in Mel Trotter's art therapy program.

"Art therapy is so key in helping people process trauma," Heather Osterik, and event coordinator with Mel Trotter, explained. "Most of the people who are coming to Mel Trotter Ministries have experienced some sort of trauma. I mean, who among us hasn't experienced trauma? So it's just an important place. It's a safe place. It's a quiet place. It's a way to process through things that you sometimes can't put words to.”

Some of those pieces will be put on display for the second year in a row.

Osterik organized the 2nd Annual Art & Experience Auction happening on Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. at the Goei Center.

"It is both a silent auction, which will go live for bidding this Thursday — it's already online for viewing — and then at the event itself, we have six pieces that will be live auction items," Osterik said. "We have art pieces, a five course tasting menu for eighths and four luxury vacations."

All the proceeds go back to benefit the art therapy program.

If you're interested in attending, or want to submit an early bid on one of the auction items, you can visit meltrotter.org/auction.

Also, if you would like to purchase one of Currie's art pieces, reach out to Mel Trotter Ministries through their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube