Meet the Kerbers: A family synonymous with fire service in the Hopkins area

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — In giant bold red font on the back of one of the Hopkins Area Fire Department's cruisers reads, "Our Family Serving Yours."

That decal has a much deeper meaning than you might think.

Since the Hopkins Fire Department formed in 1922, several things have changed. However, from 1935 on, one thing as remained the same.

“When they know there's a fire or medical, or anything needed, you typically get a Kerber," said Bobby Kerber.

They've heard the nicknames before — a "Family of Fire" or a "Household of Heroes" — all based on a bloodline of service that spans three decades.

“Do you ever get like sick of being around each other at this point?" FOX 17 asked.

"Oh, they do," Bobby said. "But we just walk away.”

The first Kerber to put on a uniform was Gerhardt Kerber, who served for 26 years.

Then in 1973, his son, Gary, stepped into action.

“The older guys, they picked on me," Gary said. "Gave me things to do, and they stood back and thought it was kind of cute."

“Now you, you're the old guy who can pick on other people.” FOX 17 replied.

“That’s right.” Gary said with a smile on his face.

Now, all of his sons, Brian, Brad and Bobby, respectively have 19, 23 and 28 years of service under their belt.

"For me to observe and experience what he was able to provide to the community," Brad said. "I saw the benefits and saw the joy that he had, and I wanted to be a part of it as well.”

It wasn't like they were all forced into this field, although they've basically been surrounded by it since birth.

They each followed a calling to serve their community, which conveniently, kept the Kerber tradition alive.

“I do recall a call of all four of us on a truck going out the door, sitting in the back of the truck, and being, like, 'Deal us whatever (you) got, because we've got this," Bobby said.

The Kerber family has a total of 204 year in the industry, which more than doubles the 101-year lifespan of the Hopkins Area Fire Department.

Gary completed his 50th year of service in August.

“I enjoy it," Gary said. "It doesn't seem any different — 50 years or 10 years. It's just the same thing. I'm just thankful that I've stayed healthy long enough to serve it.”

At 77, Gary doesn't go out on calls anymore, but he still serves a very important role.

“Our father, you know, we won't let him retire as long as he's walking," Bobby said. "He's gonna keep coming through this door to be a mentor in the station.”

Gary joked, “some of the guys that come on, they call me 'Dad' or 'Grandpa.'”

In Hopkins, Kerber is more than a last name. It's a symbol for safety and a reminder that help is on the way.

Still, the brotherhood in the department's building goes beyond the blood. The Kerbers said that all 28 firefighters at the station feel like family.

