Max Goldwasser & Elliot Grandia coached through the NFL Combine

The countdown is on. The week of Super Bowl LVII is finally here.

Come Sunday, you'll see some of the best athletes in the world perform on the game's biggest stage.

Everyone's path to the league is different. Each player has a unique story. However, most of their big-league careers start at the same place — the NFL Combine.

The combine is a yearly showcase of athletic excellence from NFL hopefuls in front of coaches, scouts and general managers.

On FOX 17 Unfiltered, you get a simplified version of the combine — except there are no scouts or coaches, and instead of world-class athletes, you have Max Goldwasser and Elliot Grandia under the spotlight, with the help of Dave Nykerk, the general manager and Performance Coach at D1 Training Grand Rapids.

Do either of them have what it takes to compete on an NFL field? Or should they stick to their day job as FOX 17 anchors?

You'll have to watch the video to find out.

Then, don't forget to tune into Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, February 11 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. You can watch the game right here on FOX 17!

