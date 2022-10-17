'Lost Water Bottles of Summertime' display goes viral

CALEDONIA, Mich. — *Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 p.m. for the full story!*

When the Kent District Library - Caledonia Township Branch didn't have an idea for their community display case for the month of October, they weren't sure what to do.

Every month, people from the community can sign up to create their own mini exhibit toward the front of the building. Whatever you collect, you can show it off at the library.

Last month, for example, a patron put all their crocheted art on display.

However, October was approaching and the case was about to be empty. So, they needed to act quickly.

"It was actually just an idea that we kind of threw around in the back as a joke," said Sam Holland, the Assistant Branch Librarian. "Then, I decided to run with it.”

That idea was to create a collection filled with the water bottles left behind by library guests. It's exhibit is called the 'Lost Water Bottles of Summertime.'

At the end of last week, the library posted a couple pictures of their 12-bottle showcase on Facebook and it's completely blown up.

Within five days, the post has been shared more than 3,000 times, has almost 3,000 likes, and according to Holland, has been viewed by more than a million people.

