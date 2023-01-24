Local shelters working to address overcrowding, longer stays

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

Shelters are struggling. Simple as that.

Doesn't matter if we're talking local or national — shelters are overburdened with overcrowding and longer pet stays. It's an issue that doesn't seem to be going away, but not for a lack of trying.

"With cost of inflation, everything's going up," said Brianna Shahly, Marketing and Communication Coordinator for the Humane Society of West Michigan. "So the cost of care for our animals is rising. We're also seeing that we have more animals coming into our care because families are struggling to balance financially, everything that they need to care for, including their pets. So we're seeing more animals come in, cost of care go up and adoptions are actually going down because everyone has to sort of consider, 'What can I afford right now?'"

Contrary to common misconception, this is not a problem brought on by the pandemic. In fact, shelter adoptions saw a significant increase during that period.

"There have actually been national studies done by the ASPCA," Shahly said, "that actually, sort of, you know, did all those numbers, crunched all that data, and was like, 'Okay, animals that went to homes during the pandemic, are they being returned?' Because they're going back to work, they have maybe less free time. That's really not the case. We're seeing animals that were adopted during that time are beloved members of the family, just like any other time you would adopt a pet. Families are just struggling right now, a lot of (them) financially."

It's a conversation that never gets any easier to talk about. Luckily, there is at least one reason to celebrate — Tuesday, Jan. 24 is National Change a Pet's Life Day!

This day is meant to raise awareness about the current climate and promote shelter assitance, whether that be through adopting, volunteering, fostering, donating and more.

"We are completely and 100% donor funded," Shahly said about the Humane Society of West Michigan. "So any donations that your viewers want to make would make a huge difference in every pet's life that stays here. It's about $30 a day to care for an animal. So obviously that adds up really fast when you have over 100 animals in your care. We have a lot of small animals too. We've got rabbits, guinea pigs, (and) a gerbil right now. We've seen ferrets and all sorts of other pets come through. So if you're thinking about adopting, there's really somebody for everybody here.”

In February, both the Bissell Pet Foundation and Humane Society of West Michigan will host events to encourage adopting.

Brittany Schlacter, Marketing and Public Relations Specialist with the Bissell Pet Foundation, said, "Right here in Michigan, we're going to be hosting a special Empty the Shelter's event where you can adopt a pet (and) we can get pets into homes for $50 or less. So that's going to be February 9 through 15th."

Shahly added, "We're also going to be running, during the entire month of February, an adoption special for our longer stay pets. So pets that have been in the shelter for 30 days or more, which are then considered at that point, like, they've been with us for a month. They've been here for a while. We want to get them into a loving home. So any animal that's been here, 30 days or longer, will be fee waived to adapt They can go home at no charge. We're really excited about that.”

Here's the full press release the Bissell Pet Foundation sent out regarding National Change a Pet's Life Day:

National Change A Pet’s Life Day is celebrated annually on January 24 to encourage pet adoption and raise awareness for pets in need. BISSELL Pet Foundation [bissellpetfoundation.org], a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting animal lovers to make an impact for homeless pets locally and beyond.

Shelters across the country are overburdened and experiencing longer stays for pets, increased owner surrenders, short staffing, slowed adoptions, and more. In a report from Shelter Animals Count, covering the first nine months of 2022, 7.3% more animals entered shelters than left them. Now more than ever, shelters need the support of their community to change the lives of deserving pets.

To change the lives of homeless pets, BISSELL Pet Foundation is encouraging animal lovers to:

Adopt - If you want to add a pet to your family, please make adoption your only option. Your local shelter or rescue has pets of every breed, age and personality type waiting to find a loving home.

If you want to add a pet to your family, please make adoption your only option. Your local shelter or rescue has pets of every breed, age and personality type waiting to find a loving home. Foster - Opening your heart and home to a foster pet creates critical space at your local animal shelter or rescue. Fostering for an organization such as the Humane Society of West Michigan [hswestmi.org] also comes free of charge with pet food, toys, medical care and other items entirely covered by the organization.

Opening your heart and home to a foster pet creates critical space at your local animal shelter or rescue. Fostering for an organization such as the Humane Society of West Michigan [hswestmi.org] also comes free of charge with pet food, toys, medical care and other items entirely covered by the organization. Volunteer - Whether you become a regularly scheduled volunteer to socialize pets or embark on a Dog’s Day Out at the Humane Society of West Michigan, there is no shortage of critical tasks to benefit both the pets and the shelter staff.

Whether you become a regularly scheduled volunteer to socialize pets or embark on a Dog’s Day Out at the Humane Society of West Michigan, there is no shortage of critical tasks to benefit both the pets and the shelter staff. Donate - Whether you make a one-time gift or establish monthly giving, donating to BISSELL Pet Foundation to support their lifesaving program to your favorite animal shelter is a simple way to make an impact.

Whether you make a one-time gift or establish monthly giving, donating to BISSELL Pet Foundation to support their lifesaving program to your favorite animal shelter is a simple way to make an impact. Help Lost Pets - When finding a friendly and healthy lost pet, file a found report, get them scanned for a microchip at a local vet, and hold the pet for at least 48 hours and try to get it home without coming to the shelter.

When finding a friendly and healthy lost pet, file a found report, get them scanned for a microchip at a local vet, and hold the pet for at least 48 hours and try to get it home without coming to the shelter. Share ­- Stay engaged on social media by sharing posts about adoptable pets, calls for help from your local shelter or BISSELL Pet Foundation or uplifting adoption stories.

In partnership with the Humane Society of West Michigan and more than 5,700 animal welfare organizations, BISSELL Pet Foundation is reducing the number of animals in shelters and rescues through pet adoption, transport, spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Learn more or donate at bissellpetfoundation.org [bissellpetfoundation.org].

