'Lakers helping Lakers': GVSU gearing up for Giving Tuesday

Thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we are all doing a lot of 'getting' right now. However, there's a national campaign back for it's 10th year that wants you to think about 'giving' as well.

Giving Tuesday began back in 2012 to help those less fortunate celebrate the holidays with their families in a way they otherwise might not be able to afford. Grand Valley State University has participated every single year.

"Lakers helping Lakers" is the slogan of the school's annual effort.

In a press release, the school said it wants to "ensuring all Laker students succeed in the classroom because they have access to quality food and personal care needs."

Lareisha Lee, the university's Assistant Director in the Center for Women and Gender Equity, said they typically serve 1,000 students a year, but they've seen a spike in usage post-pandemic.

Lee said, because of that, they expect to surpass that number this year.

"When we think about power and privilege, we have to think about those who are not being served," Lee said. "A part of welcoming our students into this community and into this public university is ensuring that they have their basic needs. When we think about it, you know, food is our foundation, right? To be able to get the things that you need to be able to elevate and obtain a degree and go on each day, they have to be able to be nourished.”

Lee hopes the Grand Valley community can once again "rally around Replenish, the student food and basic needs bank, through donations of food and personal care items or to the Replenish Student Food Resource Fund."

GVSU is hosting an event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Kirkhof Center lobby on its Allendale campus for students to "learn more about Replenish and give back by decorating care bags, signing thank you cards for Giving Tuesday donors, or dropping off non-perishable food donations."

While Giving Tuesday is only one day, this food drive runs all week through December 2nd.

For more, visit gvsu.edu/basic to learn more.

