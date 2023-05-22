Jenison Marching Band fundraising for trip to NYC to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

JENISON, Mich. — The Jenison Marching Band will perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this fall. However, students still need help to get to New York City.

The Jenison Band Booster Club has set a $100,000 fundraising goal for the trip. The money will cover travel, hotels, and meals for 200 students.

As of Monday, the band has raised half of its goal.

Jenison Bands A Celebration of America Benefit Concert

The Jenison Band’s A Celebration of America Benefit Concert will also raise money for the trip. The concert will be held on June 22 at the Jenison Center for the Arts. Tickets for the concerts can be purchased on the Jenison Band’s Facebook page.

Jenison was one of only six high school bands in the country chosen to perform in the parade.

The Jenison Band’s fundraising page can be found here.

