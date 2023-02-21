Jenison HS Marching Band has 'once in a lifetime' opportunity on horizon

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 for the full story!*

If you're in a high school band, there's one performance you always dream of. Your music — delivered to a national audience.

Most schools never get the opportunity. However, about a year ago, the dream came true for Jenison High School.

“The phone call was one of those where it's extreme excitement and elation," said Band Director Dave Zamborsky. "Also that, like, 'Oh, my gosh, we have so much work to do.' And 'This is a big deal.' But it's a huge thing for the program and for the kids.”

The band will be marching its way to New York in November for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“They kept to a really good surprise," said Sophomore Drum Major Jonathan Ngo, "because they had us all over at our JCA, but no one really knew why. So, when the news came, everyone was shocked. It was really loud, and the students were just very excited to just be a part of it.”

Isabel Botbyl, a fellow Sophomore Drum Major, recalled the moment with similar excitement.

"We all had confetti bottles. We popped them, and they were just everywhere," she said.

Jenison is one of only six high school bands nationwide selected for the fall parade, putting them in impressive but unfamiliar territory.

“We perform at Nationals every year and that's a big deal," Zamborsky said, "but that doesn't hold a candle to performing in front of millions of people both live in New York and especially watching all over the country.”

This massive moment, though, comes with a massive price tag.

“We called each other as soon as we saw the announcement come from the directors," said Charlie Haehnel, one of the Fundraising Chairs. "Super excited. Then, about five minutes later, we were like, 'Wait a minute. That means our goal is a lot more than it is for a regular season — fundraising-wise.' So, we immediately started putting our heads together, got together with the directors and started brainstorming right away.”

It's not cheap to get 200 students to New York City for a week, not to mention provide a place for them to stay and meals to eat.

The school has set a fundraising goal of $100,000 to make it happen.

“The fundraising is a source of stress," Zamborsky said. "It's a large amount of money, but we know that the community here in Jenison and in West Michigan, in general, I think is very supportive of large once-in-a-lifetime endeavors like this.”

The school has a semi-formal fundraising event planned for March 10th at The Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville from 6 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

The event is for those 21 and older, with a fitting theme — 'A Night in New York.'

“Our communities around us are very supportive of our program," Haehnel said. "The other local programs are supportive of each other. So, we're hoping that they all step up for a night of fun, and kind of help get us closer towards that goal.”

The band has never done anything like this before, and who knows when they'll be able to do it again.

All that matters is right now because one performance can change everything.

“Seeing us do all that inspires all the elementary schools and people around us," Ngo said. "We can produce big things here. You can tell others that, that want to come to this school and be a part of it, too, for the future.”

If you want to help the band, general donations can be made here.

