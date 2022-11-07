Incarcerated individuals helping stock Muskegon YMCA's Veggie Van

*Tune into FOX 17 Unfiltered tonight at 7 & 11 p.m. for the full story!*

Instead of people hopping in their cars and traveling to a farmer's market, the Muskegon YMCA has been on a mission to bring fresh produce to members of its community.

In 2012, the YMCA created its Veggie Van, which is essentially a year-round mobile farmers market. It travels throughout the county distributing fresh food to make sure seniors and families living in low-income communities can access affordable options.

The Veggie Van operates on Mondays and Tuesdays, either setting up in a public spot for people to stop by and shop on their own or dropping off pre-packaged grocery bags at different locations.

Jennifer Lambert, the community collaborations director with the Muskegon YMCA, said, "We've been in operation for 10 years, and it's still amazing how many times we hear, 'We didn't know this even existed.' People are grateful, though, once they know about it and have shopped with us. We continue to see people come back week after week, so we're super thankful for that as well.”

In 2019, the YMCA partnered with the Muskegon Correctional Facility to provide even more food to the community and help incarcerated individuals in the process.

In a press release, the YMCA told FOX 17, "The Horticulture Program at the MCF is led by Brad Dean, horticultural specialist and head of garden programs. Incarcerated people who take part in the vocational education program have the opportunity to work with Dean in the half-acre garden while also learning how to raise and harvest produce. There are typically 12–15 participants per class, all of whom are involved in vegetable production from early spring to late fall. The program helps incarcerated people build valuable life skills as they learn to grow their own food while also receiving education in produce production, which can lead to opportunities for careers in the agricultural industry."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube